Was It ‘The Crown’ Or 2020 That Gave Gillian Anderson A Crash Course In UK Politics?

Although Gillian Anderson spent part of her childhood growing up in the UK, she admits she never really paid much attention to the British political scene. These days, that’s changed — she’s become much more aware of what’s going on over there. Part of that may be due to the fact that she’s playing famed Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of The Crown, but how much? Anderson isn’t sure whether that’s what spurred her interest or whether it’s just the current state of world affairs.