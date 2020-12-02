Was It ‘The Crown’ Or 2020 That Gave Gillian Anderson A Crash Course In UK Politics?

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Although Gillian Anderson spent part of her childhood growing up in the UK, she admits she never really paid much attention to the British political scene. These days, that’s changed — she’s become much more aware of what’s going on over there. Part of that may be due to the fact that she’s playing famed Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of The Crown, but how much? Anderson isn’t sure whether that’s what spurred her interest or whether it’s just the current state of world affairs.

 The Crown is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

John Goodman Knows What Keeps People Coming...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Through its two stints as Roseanne and its current incarnation as The Conners, ABC's family comedy has been able to sustain its audience literally...
Read more

Johnny Galecki Hopes The ‘Big Bang’ Legacy...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The impact of television shows can sometimes reach deep into society. Take Grey's Anatomy, for example, which helped create a new generation of female doctors....
Read more

Where There’s A Will, There’s An Eric...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Most Hollywood actors spend their entire careers looking for the perfect role. Some have it fall right into their laps. Eric McCormack was one...
Read more

More ‘Flash’ And More Substance For Danielle...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
During the abbreviated sixth season of The Flash, Danielle Panabaker's character, Caitlin Snow, had even less screen time than usual. She surrendered it the...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Strange Things Happened When Daniel Radcliffe Became Famous

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Harry Potter franchise brought Daniel Radcliffe immediate fame. With that fame came both the perks and pitfalls of being a celebrity. And sometimes,...
Read more

Was It ‘The Crown’ Or 2020 That Gave Gillian Anderson A Crash Course In UK Politics?

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Although Gillian Anderson spent part of her childhood growing up in the UK, she admits she never really paid much attention to the British...
Read more

Malin Akerman’s ‘Chick Fight’ Wasn’t Without Its Casualties

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When you're filming a movie called Chick Fight, it sounds like somebody's going to get hurt. Of course, in most cases, it's going to...
Read more

John Goodman Knows What Keeps People Coming Back To ‘The Conners’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Through its two stints as Roseanne and its current incarnation as The Conners, ABC's family comedy has been able to sustain its audience literally...
Read more

Johnny Galecki Hopes The ‘Big Bang’ Legacy Is More Scientists

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The impact of television shows can sometimes reach deep into society. Take Grey's Anatomy, for example, which helped create a new generation of female doctors....
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak