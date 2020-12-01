Johnny Galecki Hopes The ‘Big Bang’ Legacy Is More Scientists

The impact of television shows can sometimes reach deep into society. Take Grey’s Anatomy, for example, which helped create a new generation of female doctors. Or The Big Bang Theory. Though the characters on the show may not have been saving lives, they did succeed in raising an awareness of science and the scientists who constantly strive to make new discoveries. Johnny Galecki says that if The Big Bang Theory helped guide even a few bright minds into the scientific world, the show’s done something great for society. (Click on the media bar below to hear Johnny Galecki)