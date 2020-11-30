More ‘Flash’ And More Substance For Danielle Panabaker’s Dual Roles

The Flash –Pictured: Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

During the abbreviated sixth season of The Flash, Danielle Panabaker’s character, Caitlin Snow, had even less screen time than usual. She surrendered it the Panabaker’s other character, Killer Frost, the alter ego who was given the opportunity to explore a more normal life — well, as normal as life can be for a tormented supervillain. After the two characters, sharing the same body, came to a better understanding of each other, where does their story go from here? Panabaker during The Flash  DC FanDome  panel she said she loved last season’s storyline, and she can’t wait to see where things go for her characters going forward. (Click on the media bar below to hear Danielle Panabaker)

The new season of The Flash will begin on February 23, 2021.

