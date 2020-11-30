Like His ‘Games,’ Old Buddies Bring Out The Kid In Josh Duhamel

Buddy Games has been a very personal project for Josh Duhamel. He not only stars in the comedy, but also co-wrote it, and it’s also his first venture into directing. And while he may not have personally engaged in the film’s premise — a group of friends reuniting to do battle in a bizarre competition — he says that everyone (himself included) can definitely relate to the feeling of falling back on old habits when you’re around old friends.
Buddy Games is now available for streaming on most digital platforms.