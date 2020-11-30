Frankly, ‘Uncle Frank’ Is Personal To Alan Ball & Paul Bettany

Director Alan Ball with Peter Macdissi and Paul Bettany on the set of UNCLE FRANK
Academy Award-winning screenwriter Alan Ball, after spending more than a decade in the television world creating and producing shows like True Blood and Six Feet Under, has returned to moviemaking with Uncle Frank, a film he’s also directed. The film stars Paul Bettany as a gay man whose homosexuality is exposed to his family as he travels to his father’s funeral. Ball and Bettany both told us the film’s inspiration is very personal to them because of experiences they’ve had regarding their own fathers and families. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alan Ball & Paul Bettany)

Uncle Frank is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

