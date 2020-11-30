Challenges Are Bigger On ‘The Voice,’ But Kelly Clarkson Says The Talent’s Stepped Up

This season’s The Voice auditions have been unlike any previous season’s auditions, because there’s no audience in the theater. Not only are the contestants missing out on the energy and adrenaline that come with singing in front of a big audience, Kelly Clarkson points out that now, the judges can hear every little imperfection in a singer’s performance. Even though that’s the case, Clarkson says she’s been really impressed with the quality she’s seen from the performers so far. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)