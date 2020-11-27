Tom Cruise Is In Control Of His Movie Choices

We’re currently in the midst of an unprecedented Tom Cruise movie drought — we haven’t seen a new release from him since July 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout. It’s the first time since his career began that we’ll have two consecutive calendar years without a new Cruise release. But fear not! Come 2021, you can expect two Cruise blockbusters: the long awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick and the next entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Cruise is also a producer on the two films and — as usual — did plenty of his own stunts. Cruise has made nearly 50 movies over the years, and he says he’s gotten to the point where he’s only choosing films that inspire him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)