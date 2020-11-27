Tom Cruise Is In Control Of His Movie Choices

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

We’re currently in the midst of an unprecedented Tom Cruise movie drought — we haven’t seen a new release from him since July 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout. It’s the first time since his career began that we’ll have two consecutive calendar years without a new Cruise release. But fear not! Come 2021, you can expect two Cruise blockbusters: the long awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick and the next entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Cruise is also a producer on the two films and — as usual — did plenty of his own stunts. Cruise has made nearly 50 movies over the years, and he says he’s gotten to the point where he’s only choosing films that inspire him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)

Top Gun: Maverick is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 2, 2021, with Mission Impossible 7 due to arrive on November 21, 2021.

Related articles

‘Star Wars’ Will Always Stand Out For...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams completed an incredible feat -- over a span of 42 years, he scored all nine...
Read more

Sure, Bill Murray Had The Ambition. But...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Caddyshack is like the Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer of golf movies all rolled up into one -- it's doubtful that anyone...
Read more

‘Parenthood’ Has Always Been A Part Of...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ron Howard got quite a bit of mileage out of Parenthood. The 1989 film, with an all-star cast headlined by Steve Martin, was not...
Read more

While Working On ‘Back To The Future,’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There are fans of the Back to the Future movies who can recite most of the trilogy's scenes by heart. As it turns out,...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Tom Cruise Is In Control Of His Movie Choices

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
We're currently in the midst of an unprecedented Tom Cruise movie drought -- we haven't seen a new release from him since July 2018's...
Read more

The Day That Quincy Jones Changed Will Smith’s Life

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Although he'd already had a thriving music career, Will Smith had no idea what he was in for when he got into the TV...
Read more

‘Star Wars’ Will Always Stand Out For John Williams

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams completed an incredible feat -- over a span of 42 years, he scored all nine...
Read more

‘Bionic Woman’ Came As A Total Surprise To Lindsey Wagner

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After The Six Million Dollar Man had become a big hit, its second season aired a couple of episodes that introduced a new character...
Read more

Sure, Bill Murray Had The Ambition. But Did He Have The Drive?

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Caddyshack is like the Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer of golf movies all rolled up into one -- it's doubtful that anyone...
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak