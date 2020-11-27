The Day That Quincy Jones Changed Will Smith’s Life

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Although he’d already had a thriving music career, Will Smith had no idea what he was in for when he got into the TV business. Toward the end of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s first season, Smith had been worn down by the grueling schedule of shooting a sitcom and recording his Homebase album. In one of his lowest moments, he had a candid conversation with Fresh Prince producer — and music legend — Quincy Jones. Smith told us that what Jones told him that day has stuck with him ever since. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and its new reunion special are currently streaming on HBO Max.

Related articles

‘Bionic Woman’ Came As A Total Surprise...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After The Six Million Dollar Man had become a big hit, its second season aired a couple of episodes that introduced a new character...
Read more

‘Parenthood’ Has Always Been A Part Of...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ron Howard got quite a bit of mileage out of Parenthood. The 1989 film, with an all-star cast headlined by Steve Martin, was not...
Read more

She May Be Funny At Times, But...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After 12 years on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco was ready for a challenge. While she could have easily settled into a new...
Read more

Elizabeth Berkley: ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For a generation of kids growing up, Saved by the Bell was more than just a TV show -- it was a way of...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Tom Cruise Is In Control Of His Movie Choices

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
We're currently in the midst of an unprecedented Tom Cruise movie drought -- we haven't seen a new release from him since July 2018's...
Read more

The Day That Quincy Jones Changed Will Smith’s Life

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Although he'd already had a thriving music career, Will Smith had no idea what he was in for when he got into the TV...
Read more

‘Star Wars’ Will Always Stand Out For John Williams

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams completed an incredible feat -- over a span of 42 years, he scored all nine...
Read more

‘Bionic Woman’ Came As A Total Surprise To Lindsey Wagner

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After The Six Million Dollar Man had become a big hit, its second season aired a couple of episodes that introduced a new character...
Read more

Sure, Bill Murray Had The Ambition. But Did He Have The Drive?

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Caddyshack is like the Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer of golf movies all rolled up into one -- it's doubtful that anyone...
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak