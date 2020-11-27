‘Bionic Woman’ Came As A Total Surprise To Lindsey Wagner

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

After The Six Million Dollar Man had become a big hit, its second season aired a couple of episodes that introduced a new character destined for a spin-off series, The Bionic Woman. Lindsey Wagner starred as the professional tennis player whose dreams (and nearly everything else) were crushed in a skydiving accident. When The Bionic Woman premiered, it was also highly successful, becoming the season’s fifth-most watched show… ahead of even The Six Million Dollar Man! Over the course of three seasons, Wagner performed all kinds of superhuman feats on the show. But when she was first cast for the part, Wagner literally had no idea what she was getting herself into. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lindsey Wagner)

The Bionic Woman is currently streaming at NBC.com.

Related articles

The Day That Quincy Jones Changed Will...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Although he'd already had a thriving music career, Will Smith had no idea what he was in for when he got into the TV...
Read more

‘Parenthood’ Has Always Been A Part Of...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ron Howard got quite a bit of mileage out of Parenthood. The 1989 film, with an all-star cast headlined by Steve Martin, was not...
Read more

She May Be Funny At Times, But...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After 12 years on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco was ready for a challenge. While she could have easily settled into a new...
Read more

Elizabeth Berkley: ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For a generation of kids growing up, Saved by the Bell was more than just a TV show -- it was a way of...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Tom Cruise Is In Control Of His Movie Choices

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
We're currently in the midst of an unprecedented Tom Cruise movie drought -- we haven't seen a new release from him since July 2018's...
Read more

The Day That Quincy Jones Changed Will Smith’s Life

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Although he'd already had a thriving music career, Will Smith had no idea what he was in for when he got into the TV...
Read more

‘Star Wars’ Will Always Stand Out For John Williams

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams completed an incredible feat -- over a span of 42 years, he scored all nine...
Read more

‘Bionic Woman’ Came As A Total Surprise To Lindsey Wagner

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After The Six Million Dollar Man had become a big hit, its second season aired a couple of episodes that introduced a new character...
Read more

Sure, Bill Murray Had The Ambition. But Did He Have The Drive?

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Caddyshack is like the Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer of golf movies all rolled up into one -- it's doubtful that anyone...
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak