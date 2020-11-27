‘Bionic Woman’ Came As A Total Surprise To Lindsey Wagner

After The Six Million Dollar Man had become a big hit, its second season aired a couple of episodes that introduced a new character destined for a spin-off series, The Bionic Woman. Lindsey Wagner starred as the professional tennis player whose dreams (and nearly everything else) were crushed in a skydiving accident. When The Bionic Woman premiered, it was also highly successful, becoming the season’s fifth-most watched show… ahead of even The Six Million Dollar Man! Over the course of three seasons, Wagner performed all kinds of superhuman feats on the show. But when she was first cast for the part, Wagner literally had no idea what she was getting herself into. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lindsey Wagner)