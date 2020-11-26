While Working On ‘Back To The Future,’ Time Was A Blur For Michael J. Fox

There are fans of the Back to the Future movies who can recite most of the trilogy’s scenes by heart. As it turns out, those fans are able to do way more than the film’s star, Michael J. Fox. At the time he made the three films, Fox was also busy shooting the TV show Family Ties — he famously shot the sitcom and the first film simultaneously, regularly working days of 14 hours or more! Because of that, Fox admits he has precious few memories of shooting the films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael J. Fox)