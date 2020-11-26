Sure, Bill Murray Had The Ambition. But Did He Have The Drive?

Caddyshack is like the Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer of golf movies all rolled up into one — it’s doubtful that anyone will ever make a better movie about the game. Of course, if was a great showcase for the manic humor of Bill Murray, who played the club’s official greenskeeper and unofficial spiritual advisor. Murray didn’t really have to prepare much for the role — based on his pre-stardom experiences, it was a role he was literally born to play. But even though he spent more than a decade working at golf courses, he admits he never had much of a chance to get very good at the game himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bill Murray)