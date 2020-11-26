She May Be Funny At Times, But Kaley Cuoco’s Glad ‘The Flight Attendant’ Is No Airhead

After 12 years on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco was ready for a challenge. While she could have easily settled into a new sitcom role, Cuoco was looking for something different. While she wanted to keep her sense of humor, she was hoping to bring it to a show and character that wouldn’t have a laugh track. When she discovered The Flight Attendant, a drama that also manages to have a darkly perverse sense of humor, Cuoco knew she’d found exactly what she needed. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaley Cuoco)