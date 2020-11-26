‘Parenthood’ Has Always Been A Part Of Ron Howard

Ron Howard got quite a bit of mileage out of Parenthood. The 1989 film, with an all-star cast headlined by Steve Martin, was not only a huge box-office success (grossing over $100 million in the U.S.), it also spawned a critically acclaimed TV series that ran for six seasons on NBC. Howard, who directed the film and was a producer on the series, told us that he loved what series creator Jason Katims did in adapting his film, which was especially important because of his feelings about Parenthood. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Howard)