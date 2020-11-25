Nicolas Cage Was Up For More Fun As A ‘Crood’ Dude

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Grug Crood (Nicolas Cage) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: A New Age, directed by Joel Crawford.

Nicolas Cage has gone back to the cave for his latest role, reprising the character of Grug Crood in the new animated sequel, The Croods: A New Age. For Cage, making the movie checked a lot of boxes: He enjoys making family-oriented movies, he enjoys making animated movies (this is his eighth), and he enjoys working with new talent, like A New Age’s Joel Crawford, who makes his directorial debut with the film. But most importantly, Cage told us, it checked the biggest box of all: He had fun making the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)

The Croods: A New Age is playing now in theaters.

