Nicolas Cage Was Up For More Fun As A ‘Crood’ Dude

Nicolas Cage has gone back to the cave for his latest role, reprising the character of Grug Crood in the new animated sequel, The Croods: A New Age. For Cage, making the movie checked a lot of boxes: He enjoys making family-oriented movies, he enjoys making animated movies (this is his eighth), and he enjoys working with new talent, like A New Age’s Joel Crawford, who makes his directorial debut with the film. But most importantly, Cage told us, it checked the biggest box of all: He had fun making the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)