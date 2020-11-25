Kristen Stewart’s Most Interesting Story Hasn’t Been Written Yet

‘Tis the season for holiday movie overload, and Hulu’s hopping on the bandwagon with new original, Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart. As holiday movies go, it’s an unconventional one, featuring Stewart as a woman who chooses her girlfriend’s family’s holiday party as the time to propose. Stewart says she’s always looking for interesting stories, but as for her own life story? She doesn’t feel like any stories from her own life have been good enough to make it as a movie script. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Stewart)