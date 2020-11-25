Elizabeth Berkley: ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Touches All The Bases

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

SAVED BY THE BELL — Pictured: (l-r) Elizabeth Berkley as Jessica Spano, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris — (Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock)

For a generation of kids growing up, Saved by the Bell was more than just a TV show — it was a way of life, and the Bayside High bunch felt more like friends than TV characters. So, of course, there’s been plenty of interest generated by the reboot, which features many of the original cast members playing older versions of themselves — some now with kids of their own attending Bayside! On one hand, it plays as the same kind of high school comedy people knew and loved; on the other hand, it plays to an audience that now understands what it’s like to be on the other side of the generational gap. Elizabeth Berkley, who’s back on the reboot as Jessie Spano — now a Bayside High guidance counselor with a son on the school’s football team — told us she feels like the producers of the new show have done a great job of balancing the older generation’s desire for nostalgia with the need to give the audience something that’s new, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Berkley)

The new Saved by the Bell reboot is now streaming on Peacock.

Related articles

Dolly Parton’s Not One To Judge

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been kind of a strange year for Dolly Parton. She's been Nashville's darling for decades, thanks to not only her music and movies,...
Read more

Trevor Noah To Host ’63rd Annual Grammy...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The CBS Television Network and The Recording Academy® announced today that Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning DAILY SHOW host and comedian Trevor Noah will host THE...
Read more

Peyton Manning to Host NBC Game Show...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Some of the greatest rivalries among the nation's universities are being moved from the playing field to the quiz show space as NBC has...
Read more

Katee Sackhoff Isn’t Conflicted About ‘Galactica’s’ Goodbye

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When a beloved television show is saying goodbye after many seasons, the writers and producers have a huge task ahead of them: creating a...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Elizabeth Berkley: ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Touches All The Bases

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For a generation of kids growing up, Saved by the Bell was more than just a TV show -- it was a way of...
Read more

Kristen Stewart’s Most Interesting Story Hasn’t Been Written Yet

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
'Tis the season for holiday movie overload, and Hulu's hopping on the bandwagon with new original, Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart. As holiday movies...
Read more

Dolly Parton’s Not One To Judge

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been kind of a strange year for Dolly Parton. She's been Nashville's darling for decades, thanks to not only her music and movies,...
Read more

Nicolas Cage Was Up For More Fun As A ‘Crood’ Dude

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Nicolas Cage has gone back to the cave for his latest role, reprising the character of Grug Crood in the new animated sequel, The...
Read more

Trevor Noah To Host ’63rd Annual Grammy Awards’

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The CBS Television Network and The Recording Academy® announced today that Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning DAILY SHOW host and comedian Trevor Noah will host THE...
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak