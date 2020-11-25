Elizabeth Berkley: ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Touches All The Bases

For a generation of kids growing up, Saved by the Bell was more than just a TV show — it was a way of life, and the Bayside High bunch felt more like friends than TV characters. So, of course, there’s been plenty of interest generated by the reboot, which features many of the original cast members playing older versions of themselves — some now with kids of their own attending Bayside! On one hand, it plays as the same kind of high school comedy people knew and loved; on the other hand, it plays to an audience that now understands what it’s like to be on the other side of the generational gap. Elizabeth Berkley, who’s back on the reboot as Jessie Spano — now a Bayside High guidance counselor with a son on the school’s football team — told us she feels like the producers of the new show have done a great job of balancing the older generation’s desire for nostalgia with the need to give the audience something that’s new, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Berkley)