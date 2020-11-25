Dolly Parton’s Not One To Judge

It’s been kind of a strange year for Dolly Parton. She’s been Nashville’s darling for decades, thanks to not only her music and movies, but also her reputation as a philanthropist. So it was pretty shocking to see that some people were calling for a Dolly Parton boycott based on where her money was going! As far as she’s concerned, Parton says she wants to remain as non-judgmental as she possibly can, especially when it comes to comparing her work to other people’s work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dolly Parton)