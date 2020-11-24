Why ‘Big Sky’s’ Big Guy, David E. Kelley, Returned To Network TV

David E. Kelley’s career was spent working almost exclusively on network television for decades. But for the last five years, he’s been working on projects for Amazon Prime and HBO, where the ordinary rules of network television didn’t apply. But now, he’s back in the network world with ABC’s Big Sky. Kelley admits that he enjoyed the freedom that came with his streaming and cable projects, but he told us ABC promised him he’d still be able to break a few rules. (Click on the media bar below to hear David E. Kelley)