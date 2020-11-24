Trevor Noah To Host ’63rd Annual Grammy Awards’

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The CBS Television Network and The Recording Academy® announced today that Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning DAILY SHOW host and comedian Trevor Noah will host THE 63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®, marking his first time as master of ceremonies. Music’s Biggest Night® will be broadcast Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 (8:00 PM, live ET/5:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and CBS All Access. Following the live broadcast, the awards show will also be available on-demand on CBS All Access. The announcement comes just hours before today’s 63rd GRAMMY Awards nominations livestream on GRAMMY.com (9:00 AM, PT/12:00 PM, ET).

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” said Trevor Noah. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder. I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!!”

“With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration,” said Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the GRAMMY stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time.”

“Trevor’s comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the GRAMMYs,” said CBS Entertainment Group President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks. “At the same time, it’s very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS’ marquee events. With Trevor hosting and THE LATE LATE SHOW’s Ben Winston producing, it’s yet another example of our combined company’s power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events.”

THE 63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is the executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is the talent producer and Hamish Hamilton will direct.

