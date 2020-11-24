Sofia Coppola, Marlon Wayans: Unique Relationships Rule ‘Rocks’

Sofia Coppola’s new movie, On the Rocks features one of her favorite collaborators, Bill Murray, doing what he does best — playing a uniquely eccentric character. He plays a father convinced that his son-in-law, Marlon Wayans, is cheating on his daughter. Coppola, who both wrote and directed the film, and Wayans talked to us about making the movie something that would be different, yet would be able to have a universal kind of appeal. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Coppola & Marlon Wayans)