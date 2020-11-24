Katee Sackhoff Isn’t Conflicted About ‘Galactica’s’ Goodbye

When a beloved television show is saying goodbye after many seasons, the writers and producers have a huge task ahead of them: creating a series finale that “sticks the landing.” It’s not an easy thing to do, and some finales wind up polarizing the fans — some like the ending, some don’t. The Battlestar Galactica reboot was one of those series that had people on the fence, and it’s been a matter of controversy in fan circles since the show ended in 2009. Katee Sackhoff, who starred on the show, is unequivocal about her opinion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katee Sackhoff)