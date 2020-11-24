Helen Mirren’s Crowning Achievement Was Playing ‘The Queen’

Netflix’s The Crown has inspired a lot of interest in Britain’s royal family over the past few years. Then again, the royals have been a source of fascination for centuries. Helen Mirren, who’s been nominated for four Academy Awards, won her sole Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 drama The Queen. It was a role that not only generated a lot of accolades for her, but also a lot of controversy. But looking back, Mirren is grateful for having had the chance to take on the royal role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Helen Mirren)