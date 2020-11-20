With ‘Flight Attendant,’ Kaley Cuoco Spreads Her Dramatic Wings

Kaley Cuoco was just 16 years old when she landed a starring role on the sitcom 8 Simple Rules, and she started her 12-season run on The Big Bang Theory when she was only 21. Having spent nearly all of her career in comedy, she’s taking a bit of a turn with her new project, The Flight Attendant. While there are some moments of dark comedy on the series, it’s definitely a drama. How does she feel shifting gears like this? Cuoco told us she loves both comedic and dramatic acting, so she really feels like she’s getting the best of both worlds now. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaley Cuoco)