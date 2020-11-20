‘Smallville’s’ Tom Welling Cherishes The Time Spent With Christopher Reeve

In its 10 seasons on The WB and The CW, Smallville told the story of Clark Kent before he took his superpowers to Metropolis and became Superman. Of course, by the time the show premiered in 2001, people were used to the on-screen Man of Steel they’d seen in the four Superman movies, Christopher Reeve. Reeve himself was a fan of the series. Not only did he give it his blessing, he also made a couple of appearances on the show. Star Tom Welling told us the time he got to spend on the set with Reeve, a hero of his, is something he’ll never forget. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Welling)