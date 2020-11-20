‘Smallville’s’ Tom Welling Cherishes The Time Spent With Christopher Reeve

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

In its 10 seasons on The WB and The CW, Smallville told the story of Clark Kent before he took his superpowers to Metropolis and became Superman. Of course, by the time the show premiered in 2001, people were used to the on-screen Man of Steel they’d seen in the four Superman movies, Christopher Reeve. Reeve himself was a fan of the series. Not only did he give it his blessing, he also made a couple of appearances on the show. Star Tom Welling told us the time he got to spend on the set with Reeve, a hero of his, is something he’ll never forget. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Welling)

Smallville is currently streaming on Hulu.

Related articles

‘For All Mankind’ Season 2 Premiering In...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today unveiled that the second season of the critically acclaimed space drama "For All Mankind," will premiere globally on Friday, February 19,...
Read more

Critics Choice Association Announces Nominations For ‘Critics...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the nominees for the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed...
Read more

With ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion, Will Smith Revisits...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
HBO Max is making a name for itself as the reunion network. With a long-awaited Friends reunion set to come next year, it's already given...
Read more

Thanks To ‘SVU,’ Mariska Hargitay’s A Changed...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Law & Order: SVU has just begun its record-setting 22nd season, and only one current cast member has been with the show since the...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

George Clooney: Carl Reiner Was At The Center Of The ‘Ocean’s’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When the original Ocean's 11 was filming six decades ago, its set immediately became the epicenter of cool, since the entire Rat Pack --...
Read more

‘Smallville’s’ Tom Welling Cherishes The Time Spent With Christopher Reeve

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In its 10 seasons on The WB and The CW, Smallville told the story of Clark Kent before he took his superpowers to Metropolis...
Read more

Ryan Reynolds Enjoys The Pace (And Face) Of Animated Movies

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While the Deadpool movies have garnered most of the attention for Ryan Reynolds in the last few years, the Canadian actor has also made...
Read more

‘For All Mankind’ Season 2 Premiering In February On Apple TV+

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today unveiled that the second season of the critically acclaimed space drama "For All Mankind," will premiere globally on Friday, February 19,...
Read more

Critics Choice Association Announces Nominations For ‘Critics Choice Super Awards’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the nominees for the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed...
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak