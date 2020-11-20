Ryan Reynolds Enjoys The Pace (And Face) Of Animated Movies

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Guy (Ryan Reynolds) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: A New Age, directed by Joel Crawford.

While the Deadpool movies have garnered most of the attention for Ryan Reynolds in the last few years, the Canadian actor has also made a pretty good name for himself as a voice actor, with four animated films under his belt: The Croods, Turbo, Detective Pikachu, and the new sequel, The Croods: A New Age. While making animated movies comes with the perk of spending a lot less time in hair and makeup, Reynolds told us he loves making those movies for different reasons. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)

The Croods: A New Age opens next Wednesday in theaters and will be available for same-day streaming on most digital platforms.

