Ryan Reynolds Enjoys The Pace (And Face) Of Animated Movies

While the Deadpool movies have garnered most of the attention for Ryan Reynolds in the last few years, the Canadian actor has also made a pretty good name for himself as a voice actor, with four animated films under his belt: The Croods, Turbo, Detective Pikachu, and the new sequel, The Croods: A New Age. While making animated movies comes with the perk of spending a lot less time in hair and makeup, Reynolds told us he loves making those movies for different reasons. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)