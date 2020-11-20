George Clooney: Carl Reiner Was At The Center Of The ‘Ocean’s’

When the original Ocean’s 11 was filming six decades ago, its set immediately became the epicenter of cool, since the entire Rat Pack — including Frank Sinatra , Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin — was there. The 21st Century reboot of the Ocean’s series was the same way, bringing together some of Hollywood’s hottest properties for the same movie. But on a set that featured George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts, among others, they weren’t even the biggest draw. According to Clooney and the movies’ late producer, Jerry Weintraub, it was actually comedian Carl Reiner who held court with the biggest crowds on set. (Click on the media bar nelow to hear George Clooney &Jerry Weintraub & Matt Damon)