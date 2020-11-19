With ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion, Will Smith Revisits His #1 Role

HBO Max is making a name for itself as the reunion network. With a long-awaited Friends reunion set to come next year, it’s already given us a reunion of another huge series from the ’90s: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The surviving members of the cast have gotten together to share their memories of the show, which ran for six seasons between 1990 and 1996 and set the stage for Will Smith’s ascension to Hollywood superstardom. But even though he’s had plenty of hit movies — the Bad Boys and Men in Black series, Independence Day, etc. — Smith says that when people meet him in person, they’re more likely to reference Fresh Prince of Bel-Air than anything else. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)