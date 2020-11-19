Thanks To ‘SVU,’ Mariska Hargitay’s A Changed Woman

Law & Order: SVU has just begun its record-setting 22nd season, and only one current cast member has been with the show since the very beginning: Mariska Hargitay. Having worked on the show since literally the last millennium has been a life-changing experience in many ways. It uprooted her from her Los Angeles home and transported her to New York, where the show is filmed. It took her out of her comfort zone. And it has given her an opportunity to grow with her character. Hargitay told us she’s extremely happy with how her life has changed since joining the show.(Click on the media bar below to hear Mariska Hargitay)