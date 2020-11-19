‘For All Mankind’ Season 2 Premiering In February On Apple TV+

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

“For All Mankind,” premiering globally on Apple TV+ on February 19, 2021.

Apple TV+ today unveiled that the second season of the critically acclaimed space drama “For All Mankind,” will premiere globally on Friday, February 19, 2021 on Apple TV+. The ten episode second season will debut with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is President and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

New stars set to join Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger in the second season include:

· Cynthy Wu (“Holidate,” “Before I Fall,” “American Vandal”) as ‘Kelly Baldwin,’ Ed (Kinnaman) and Karen’s (VanSanten) adopted daughter.

· Coral Peña (“Chemical Hearts,” “The Post”) as ‘Aleida Rosales,’ a brilliant engineer with a complicated past.

· Casey W. Johnson (“GLOW,” “Rise”) as ‘Danny Stevens,’ the son of astronauts Gordo (Dorman) and Tracy (Jones).

“For All Mankind” explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline – a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

The drama series is created by Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore, and Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert. Moore, Nedivi and Wolpert executive produce alongside Golden Globe Award nominee Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions. “For All Mankind” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The complete first season of “For All Mankind” is now available to stream on Apple TV+. Catch up on season one here: apple.co/-forallmankind

