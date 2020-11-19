‘Chick Fight’ Felt Right For Malin Akerman

Malin Akerman and Bella Thorne star in a new movie called Chick Fight. The movie revolves around a fight club exclusively for women — and though there’s plenty of hard-hitting action, it’s also got a much lighter side than its male counterpart, 1999’s Fight Club. But don’t mistake the film’s levity for weakness. Akerman told us the movie is a multi-tiered showcase for female empowerment of all kinds, and she had plenty of fun getting a few punches in. (Click on the media bar below to hear Malin Akerman)