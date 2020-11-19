‘Chicago 7’ Cast Is Jeremy Strong’s Dream Team

To say The Trial of the Chicago 7 has a strong ensemble cast would be an understatement. And to say it has a Strong cast would be an accurate statement, since Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Strong plays activist Jerry Rubin in the film. But though he may be an award-winner, he realizes that hardly makes him special in this ensemble, which also features Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, Michael Keaton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sacha Baron Cohen, and fellow Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, to name a few. With a group like that, Strong compares the cast to another famous team of all-stars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeremy Strong)