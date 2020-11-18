‘Wonder Woman 1984’ To Stream On HBO Max

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that its highly anticipated superhero tentpole film WONDER WOMAN 1984 will be released simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform in the U.S. on December 25, while debuting theatrically in international markets a week earlier starting on December 16. The film will be available for a month on HBO Max in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, which includes Warner Bros. Pictures. “This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see WONDER WOMAN 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”

“We appreciate how patient audiences have been and given the great anticipation around WONDER WOMAN 1984 we are grateful to be able to make this terrifically entertaining movie widely available in these challenging times,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers.

Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC. Joining the director behind the scenes are several members of her “Wonder Woman” team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (“Amélie”), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (“Topsy-Turvy”). Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (“United 93”) is cutting the film. The music is by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer (“Dunkirk,” “The Lion King”).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, “Wonder Woman 1984.” Set to open in domestic theaters on December 25, 2020 in 2D and 3D in select theaters and IMAX, it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.  The film will also premiere on HBO Max in the U.S. on December 25, 2020.

This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence.

Related articles

‘Home Alone’ At 30: Director Doubts It...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Unless you've seen some recent "Where Are They Now" pictures of Macaulay Culkin, it's pretty hard to believe that Home Alone opened in theaters...
Read more

Kathryn Newton Enjoyed Getting Her ‘Freaky’ On...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the body swap horror hybrid Freaky, Kathryn Newton gets to spend some quality time as Vince Vaughn's serial killer character. To get a...
Read more

Elton John Wanted ‘Rocketman’ To Be Something...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Over the course of his 50-year career, Elton John has had a keen eye for imagery. Not only has he made more than a...
Read more

Watching Springsteen In Action Inspired His ‘Letter...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bruce Springsteen's fans are among the most passionate fans in all of music. Thom Zimny should know -- he was one of those fans,...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ To Stream On HBO Max

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Today, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that its highly anticipated superhero tentpole film WONDER WOMAN 1984 will be released simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming...
Read more

‘Home Alone’ At 30: Director Doubts It Would Have Been A Hit Today

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Unless you've seen some recent "Where Are They Now" pictures of Macaulay Culkin, it's pretty hard to believe that Home Alone opened in theaters...
Read more

How Larry Hagman Got Special Treatment In The Blink Of An Eye

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The phrase "don't you know who I am?" has become kind of a running joke through the decades, when it comes to celebrities using...
Read more

Kathryn Newton Enjoyed Getting Her ‘Freaky’ On With Vince Vaughn

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the body swap horror hybrid Freaky, Kathryn Newton gets to spend some quality time as Vince Vaughn's serial killer character. To get a...
Read more

Playing A Real Mother’s Gotten Too Real For ‘The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After seven seasons playing Beverly the "smother" on The Goldbergs, Wendi McLendon-Covey has no problems getting into character anymore, since it now feels like...
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak