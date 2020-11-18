How Larry Hagman Got Special Treatment In The Blink Of An Eye

The phrase “don’t you know who I am?” has become kind of a running joke through the decades, when it comes to celebrities using their star power to get special treatment. A lot of celebs will deny using the phrase or actively seeking such treatment. But not the late Larry Hagman. When he was shooting on location in Texas for the classic primetime soap Dallas, he had no qualms about throwing his weight around. The funny part, though, is that using the iconic Dallas character of J.R. Ewing isn’t what got him through the doors of the city’s fanciest restaurants, but an earlier role.(Click on the media bar below to hear Larry Hagman)