‘Home Alone’ At 30: Director Doubts It Would Have Been A Hit Today

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Unless you’ve seen some recent “Where Are They Now” pictures of Macaulay Culkin, it’s pretty hard to believe that Home Alone opened in theaters 30 years ago this week. The modestly budgeted holiday comedy turned into a huge hit for producer John Hughes and director Chris Columbus, grossing nearly $300 million in domestic receipts and nearly half a billion dollars internationally. Of course, the world was a different place at the time — this was a time before the Internet and smartphones, after all — and, a few years ago we spoke to Columbus about the film, he expressed doubts as to whether the film could have been a hit in today’s Hollywood. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Columbus)

The original Home Alone is currently streaming on Disney+. Meanwhile, Disney+ is currently proceeding with plans for a remake, even though Columbus has reportedly called the idea “a waste of time.”

Related articles

Kathryn Newton Enjoyed Getting Her ‘Freaky’ On...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the body swap horror hybrid Freaky, Kathryn Newton gets to spend some quality time as Vince Vaughn's serial killer character. To get a...
Read more

Elton John Wanted ‘Rocketman’ To Be Something...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Over the course of his 50-year career, Elton John has had a keen eye for imagery. Not only has he made more than a...
Read more

Watching Springsteen In Action Inspired His ‘Letter...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bruce Springsteen's fans are among the most passionate fans in all of music. Thom Zimny should know -- he was one of those fans,...
Read more

In ‘Guardians’ & ‘Thor,’ Chris Pratt Relishes...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While the closing of the Avengers saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe marked the sad goodbyes for several beloved characters, Endgame wasn't the end...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘Home Alone’ At 30: Director Doubts It Would Have Been A Hit Today

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Unless you've seen some recent "Where Are They Now" pictures of Macaulay Culkin, it's pretty hard to believe that Home Alone opened in theaters...
Read more

How Larry Hagman Got Special Treatment In The Blink Of An Eye

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The phrase "don't you know who I am?" has become kind of a running joke through the decades, when it comes to celebrities using...
Read more

Kathryn Newton Enjoyed Getting Her ‘Freaky’ On With Vince Vaughn

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the body swap horror hybrid Freaky, Kathryn Newton gets to spend some quality time as Vince Vaughn's serial killer character. To get a...
Read more

Playing A Real Mother’s Gotten Too Real For ‘The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After seven seasons playing Beverly the "smother" on The Goldbergs, Wendi McLendon-Covey has no problems getting into character anymore, since it now feels like...
Read more

Hulu’s Critically Acclaimed Series ‘Woke’ Renewed For Season 2

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
· Hulu has renewed live-action/animated hybrid Original comedy series Woke, inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight, for a second season (8...
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak