‘Home Alone’ At 30: Director Doubts It Would Have Been A Hit Today

Unless you’ve seen some recent “Where Are They Now” pictures of Macaulay Culkin, it’s pretty hard to believe that Home Alone opened in theaters 30 years ago this week. The modestly budgeted holiday comedy turned into a huge hit for producer John Hughes and director Chris Columbus, grossing nearly $300 million in domestic receipts and nearly half a billion dollars internationally. Of course, the world was a different place at the time — this was a time before the Internet and smartphones, after all — and, a few years ago we spoke to Columbus about the film, he expressed doubts as to whether the film could have been a hit in today’s Hollywood. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Columbus)