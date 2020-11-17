Watching Springsteen In Action Inspired His ‘Letter To You’ Director

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Bruce Springsteen’s fans are among the most passionate fans in all of music. Thom Zimny should know — he was one of those fans, until he got the opportunity to become a collaborator. The filmmaker has worked with Springsteen on several music videos, co-directed last year’s Western Stars, and directed the new documentary that accompanies Springsteen’s new album, Letter to You. While finishing the film during the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t easy, Zimny says he drew a lot of inspiration by thinking about how he got the rare chance to watch his favorite band record new music before his very eyes.

Letter to You is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Related articles

Carrie Underwood Christmas Music Special To Stream...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On Thursday, Dec. 3, HBO Max is spreading holiday cheer with the debut of Carrie Underwood’s new music special “My Gift: A Christmas Special From...
Read more

Elton John Wanted ‘Rocketman’ To Be Something...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Over the course of his 50-year career, Elton John has had a keen eye for imagery. Not only has he made more than a...
Read more

In ‘Guardians’ & ‘Thor,’ Chris Pratt Relishes...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While the closing of the Avengers saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe marked the sad goodbyes for several beloved characters, Endgame wasn't the end...
Read more

Blake Shelton’s Ready To Calm An Anxious...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As America gets set to enter a holiday season unlike anything it's seen in a century, Blake Shelton believes The Voice will play a...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Hulu’s Critically Acclaimed Series ‘Woke’ Renewed For Season 2

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
· Hulu has renewed live-action/animated hybrid Original comedy series Woke, inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight, for a second season (8...
Read more

Carrie Underwood Christmas Music Special To Stream On HBO Max

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On Thursday, Dec. 3, HBO Max is spreading holiday cheer with the debut of Carrie Underwood’s new music special “My Gift: A Christmas Special From...
Read more

Elton John Wanted ‘Rocketman’ To Be Something Out Of The Ordinary

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Over the course of his 50-year career, Elton John has had a keen eye for imagery. Not only has he made more than a...
Read more

Watching Springsteen In Action Inspired His ‘Letter To You’ Director

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bruce Springsteen's fans are among the most passionate fans in all of music. Thom Zimny should know -- he was one of those fans,...
Read more

Why Ryan Phillippe Became The Big Guy In ‘Big Sky’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Big Sky is a new crime drama from acclaimed writer/producer David E. Kelley, following a pair of private eyes who work with police to...
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak