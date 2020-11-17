Watching Springsteen In Action Inspired His ‘Letter To You’ Director

Bruce Springsteen’s fans are among the most passionate fans in all of music. Thom Zimny should know — he was one of those fans, until he got the opportunity to become a collaborator. The filmmaker has worked with Springsteen on several music videos, co-directed last year’s Western Stars, and directed the new documentary that accompanies Springsteen’s new album, Letter to You. While finishing the film during the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t easy, Zimny says he drew a lot of inspiration by thinking about how he got the rare chance to watch his favorite band record new music before his very eyes.