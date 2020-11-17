Chrissy Metz: COVID Has Complicated Everything About Filming ‘This Is Us’

While the Pearson family is coping with life under the COVID-19 pandemic on the new season of This Is Us, the people who make the show are coping with the pandemic in real life. While several film and TV sets all around the world have had to pause production because of positive cases among the crew, This Is Us has managed to stay virus-free so far. Chrissy Metz says it’s been a Herculean task that’s required a lot of testing and a lot of cooperation, but they’re happy to do it if it keeps the show running. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chrissy Metz)