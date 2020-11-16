In ‘Guardians’ & ‘Thor,’ Chris Pratt Relishes Playing The Mighty Quinn

While the closing of the Avengers saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe marked the sad goodbyes for several beloved characters, Endgame wasn’t the end for everyone. The Guardians of the Galaxy will be back, with a third film now in pre-production. And Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) is said to be joining another former Avenger in Thor: Love and Thunder. For Chris Pratt, who plays Quill, the opportunity to join in Thor’s movie is a welcome one, because he just loves getting the chance to play a character as uniquely quirky and confident as Quill. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)