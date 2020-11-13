‘The Crown’ Revealed Thatcher’s Hidden History To Gillian Anderson

As the historical Netflix docudrama The Crown reaches the late 1970s, Queen Elizabeth II’s path intersects with that of Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister. It was uncharted territory for the two women, born within a year of each other, to hold the two most powerful positions in The UK, and the series will delve deeply into their relationship this season, covering the years 1977 to 1990. Gillian Anderson, who was born in Chicago but has spent a good deal of her life living in London, is playing Thatcher on the show. And though much of Thatcher’s life was lived in the public eye, Anderson says there were still plenty of aspects to Thatcher’s life and work that surprised her.


The Crown season 4 premieres November 15 on Netflix.

