In ‘Ammonite,’ Kate Winslet Found A Kindred Spirit

Kate Winslet seems to thrive in period pieces, and her latest film, Ammonite, takes her back into the 1840s. Based on the story of British paleontologist Mary Anning, it’s a tale of forbidden romance between Winslet’s character and Charlotte, played by Saoirse Ronan. The two meet when Charlotte’s husband leaves the ailing woman in Anning’s care, temporarily tying down the adventurous scientist. Winslet told us she completely identified with Anning’s restless spirit and, to prepare for the role, even put herself (figuratively) into Anning’s shoes.(Click on the media bar below to hear Kate Winslet)