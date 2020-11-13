‘Friends’ ‘Til The End: Matt LeBlanc & Jennifer Aniston & The Sad Goodbyes

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

They’ll be here for us … eventually. Fans of Friends were thrilled when HBO revealed the show’s six stars would be coming together for a reunion special this past spring — plans that, like so many others, were dashed when Hollywood went on its COVID-19 lockdown. But, just like Ross and Marcel, you can’t keep this group apart forever and — barring further complications — it’s looking like the special will be filmed next March. It will be the first time fans have seen the cast together since the series finale in 2004. After 10 seasons, the cast of Friends had become actual friends and, at the time, they found it hard to say goodbye. Speaking before the finale, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston talked about how strange things would be when the show ended. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt LeBlanc & Jennifer Aniston)

Friends is currently streaming on HBO Max, and the reunion special is expected to air later in 2021.

Related articles

‘The Crown’ Revealed Thatcher’s Hidden History To...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As the historical Netflix docudrama The Crown reaches the late 1970s, Queen Elizabeth II's path intersects with that of Margaret Thatcher, Britain's first female...
Read more

Ice-T’s Back To Business On ‘SVU’ Without...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Law & Order: SVU is back for its record-setting 22nd season, though it never quite got the opportunity to finish its 21st. Production was...
Read more

Ellen Pompeo Sees ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ As —...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Through its first 16 seasons, Grey's Anatomy has inspired a whole generation of young women to pursue careers in medicine. But that's not all it's...
Read more

‘Queen’s Gambit’ Co-Star Sees Series As A...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As The Queen's Gambit builds its social media buzz, more people are discovering the critically acclaimed series about a young woman's quest to be...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘Friends’ ‘Til The End: Matt LeBlanc & Jennifer Aniston & The Sad Goodbyes

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
They'll be here for us ... eventually. Fans of Friends were thrilled when HBO revealed the show's six stars would be coming together for...
Read more

Vince Vaughn: ‘Freaky’s’ Funny, But Also Very Scary

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
What could be freakier than a Friday the 13th after Halloween in 2020? How about Vince Vaughn's Freaky, the new serial killer/body swap movie?...
Read more

‘The Crown’ Revealed Thatcher’s Hidden History To Gillian Anderson

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As the historical Netflix docudrama The Crown reaches the late 1970s, Queen Elizabeth II's path intersects with that of Margaret Thatcher, Britain's first female...
Read more

In ‘Ammonite,’ Kate Winslet Found A Kindred Spirit

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Kate Winslet seems to thrive in period pieces, and her latest film, Ammonite, takes her back into the 1840s. Based on the story of...
Read more

Alec Baldwin Isn’t Cryin’ About Losing Jack Ryan

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Jack Ryan has become one of Hollywood's most enduring characters. Since his first appearance in The Hunt for Red October in 1990, there have...
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak