‘Friends’ ‘Til The End: Matt LeBlanc & Jennifer Aniston & The Sad Goodbyes

They’ll be here for us … eventually. Fans of Friends were thrilled when HBO revealed the show’s six stars would be coming together for a reunion special this past spring — plans that, like so many others, were dashed when Hollywood went on its COVID-19 lockdown. But, just like Ross and Marcel, you can’t keep this group apart forever and — barring further complications — it’s looking like the special will be filmed next March. It will be the first time fans have seen the cast together since the series finale in 2004. After 10 seasons, the cast of Friends had become actual friends and, at the time, they found it hard to say goodbye. Speaking before the finale, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston talked about how strange things would be when the show ended. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt LeBlanc & Jennifer Aniston)