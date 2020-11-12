Alec Baldwin Isn’t Cryin’ About Losing Jack Ryan

Jack Ryan has become one of Hollywood’s most enduring characters. Since his first appearance in The Hunt for Red October in 1990, there have been four more movies and, now, the Amazon Prime TV series. But all of those have happened without the man who originated the role, Alec Baldwin. He starred in Red October, but was replaced in the first sequel, Patriot Games, by Harrison Ford. When we asked Baldwin about that casting change a few years ago, he told us it was mostly about logistics, but he wound up being happy with the career he’s had. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alec Baldwin)

 

