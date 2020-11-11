Why Vin Diesel’s Anxious To Get Back To ‘Bloodshot’

It’s not often that a movie with only $12 million in box office receipts gets greenlit for a sequel. But then again, 2020 isn’t your average year. Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot only got one week on the big screen before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down America’s theaters. However, based on its VOD streaming revenues, Sony apparently sees enough potential for the franchise to be talking about a sequel. While it’s not a 100% done deal yet, we’d be very surprised to see it fall through. As far as he’s concerned, Diesel is definitely looking forward to returning to the role, because he’s completely intrigued by the character — both its backstory and where it could go in the future. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vin Diesel)