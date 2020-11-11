Dwayne Johnson’s Ready To Revisit ‘The Scorpion King’

They say that what goes around, comes around. And so it is for Dwayne Johnson. His very first starring movie role was playing the title character in The Scorpion King 18 years ago. Now that he’s become one of Hollywood’s most successful hyphenates, Johnson is going back to his roots, producing a new reboot of the film and franchise. (While he won’t play the lead again this time, he may take on another role in the reboot.) Before the original version of the film, Johnson was a Hollywood novice, best known for his wrestling career. So when he got an opportunity to headline an action film, it felt pretty surreal to him. At the time of the movie’s opening in 2002, he told us how it felt to see himself starring on the big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)

 

