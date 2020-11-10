Things Get Real On ‘This Is Us’ This Season, And Sterling K. Brown’s Grateful

The Pearson family on This Is Us may be fictional, but the show has always worked in plenty of real-world references and scenarios. After the show finished shooting its fourth season, the entire world changed — America was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic and a summer of racial unrest. The show’s dealt with health problems and racial issues in the past, so these new developments have been right in the show’s wheelhouse. Sterling K. Brown told us he’s welcomed the opportunity to deal with these “ripped from the headlines” stories, and he’s glad that series creator Dan Fogelman decided to address them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sterling K. Brown)