Gerard Butler’s ‘Fallen’ Back On Old Habits, But He Loves It

Winter may be on the way, but for Gerard Butler, it’s going to be Fall all over again. Butler has signed on for Night Has Fallen, a third sequel in the Fallen series. Since the series began in 2013 with Olympus Has Fallen, he’s returned to the role of Secret Service agent Mike Banning every three years, in 2016’s London Has Fallen and 2019’s Angel Has Fallen. Butler isn’t surprised that the series has been as successful as it has, because it reminds him of some of people’s favorite action franchises. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gerard Butler)

Night Has Fallen is currently in pre-production and should begin filming next year.

