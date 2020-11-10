Eddie Redmayne Found Shooting ‘Chicago 7’ Just As Entertaining As The Film

As far as ensemble casts go, it’s going to be difficult for any film in 2020 to beat The Trial of the Chicago 7. In bringing writer/director Aaron Sorkin’s version of the real-life trial to the screen, Hollywood heavyweights like Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Sacha Baron Cohen, Yaha Abdul-Mateen II, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were recruited. With such a diverse and disparate group of actors, Oscar-winner Redmayne says his days on the set were often spent in awe as he watched his co-stars work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eddie Redmayne)