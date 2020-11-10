David Boreanaz Has Big Love For ‘Bones’ Backers

For 12 years and nearly 250 episodes, Bones was can’t-miss television for a devoted group of fans. Though the show’s been gone for three and a half years now, it lives on through syndication and streaming, so its fans can continue to relive the adventures of the Jeffersonian crew as they solved gruesome and gory mysteries. David Boreanaz, who starred as FBI agent Seeley Booth, understands the show wouldn’t have made it through a dozen seasons without a devoted following, so he summed up his feelings about those fans for us. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Boreanaz)