Samuel L. Jackson Can’t Think Of A More Perfect Name Than ‘Snakes On A Plane’

From the time it was released, the name of Samuel L. Jackson’s infamous action movie came off as a bit of a joke: Snakes on a Plane. That didn’t keep the movie from becoming a big hit, though — one that continues to have a huge cult following, thanks in large part to that name. While the title is inescapably cheesy — and Jackson realizes that — he wouldn’t have it any other way. In fact, he says he fought for the name when studio executives thought it should have had a different title. (Click on the media bar below to hear Samuel L. Jackson)