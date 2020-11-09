Love Made The Lockdown More Fun For ‘Voice’ Coaches Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Even with its twice-yearly format, there’s usually a little bit of down time between seasons of The Voice. This year’s hiatus, though, had nothing “usual” about it. Like so many of us, the show’s coaches have spent a lot of time in quarantines and lockdowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, two of the current season’s coaches — Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — were able to hunker down together, since the now-engaged couple have been an item for several years. Stefani told us that, thanks to Shelton and her children, staying in lockdown really wasn’t so bad. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gwen Stefani)