CBS Announces The Season Premieres Of ‘MacGyver’, ‘Magnum P.I.’ & ‘Blue Bloods’

CBS announced today the season premieres of its three time-period winning Friday primetime series, MACGYVER, MAGNUM P.I. and BLUE BLOODS, which is television’s third-highest-rated drama, on Dec. 4 at 8:00 PM, 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM, respectively.
These dramas join the previously announced upcoming season premieres of NCIS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD,BOB ♥ABISHOLA, ALL RISE, FBI, FBI: MOST WANTED, S.W.A.T., THE UNICORN,SEAL TEAM and BULL, as well as60 MINUTES, 48 HOURS, THE AMAZING RACE, YOUNG SHELDON, B POSITIVE, MOM,NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, which have already debuted.